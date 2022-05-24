Left Menu

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over meeting with UK leader Jeremy Corbyn known for his 'anti-India' stance, Congress hits back

Updated: 24-05-2022 18:24 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with UK's former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda. (Picture Courtesy: Twitter/Amit Malviya) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the UK's former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has sparked a new controversy as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been criticizing Rahul Gandhi and the grand old party ever since the meeting took place. Jeremy is known to be a centre-left leader and has given anti-India statements in the past.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Overseas Congress had tweeted Gandhi's picture with Jeremy. Attacking Gandhi over his meeting with Corbyn in London, BJP Leader Amit Malviya tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi with UK MP and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Jeremy is known for his visceral dislike for India, advocates Kashmir's secession and is unequivocally anti-Hindu. Gandhi has finally found his overseas collaborator, who denigrates India with the same impunity as him."

While Congress leader Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and said, "Am amazed as to how dearest friends in TV Media have to bend over backwards to serve the idiotic agenda of Govt & ilk of Kapil Sharma. Political leaders have met in the past and will meet in future other leaders having divergent and opposite views to us or get a pic taken." He further stated that Rahul Gandhi taking a picture with a person with whom we hold divergent views is neither a crime nor an act of terror as is being made out.

He questioned, "If this is the criteria, the media friends should also debate why did the Prime Minister take Nirav Modi to Davos and about their common photos? "If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate - What about the video of the PM addressing Mehul Choksi as "Hamare Mehul Bhai" in a public function? Why does the PM meet President Xi Jinping, when China has occupied our territory?" he added.

Surjewala further questioned, "If this is the criteria, our media friends should also debate - Why did PM go to Pakistan to meet the then PM, Nawaz Sharif? Will Government promise it will never ever meet anyone having divergent views from us? Time to debate real issues, Not BJP propaganda!" (ANI)

