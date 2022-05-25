Left Menu

Karnataka: Heavy police deployment around Juma Masjid in Mangaluru

Large number of police personnel have been deployed at Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru after right-wing organisations performed 'Tambula Prashne' at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 11:53 IST
Visuals from Malali near Mangaluru in Karnataka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Large number of police personnel have been deployed at Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru after right-wing organizations performed 'Tambula Prashne' at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday morning. According to Mangaluru authorities, section 144 will be in place within a 500-meter area of Juma Masjid here till 8 am on May 26.

Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal performed 'Tambula Prashne' at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali this morning. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "The district administration is monitoring everything. Section 144 imposed in the area near Masjid."

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21. The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities. Following this, people have been suggesting that there is every possibility that a Hindu temple existed at the site. VHP leaders had appealed to the district administration to stop the work till the documents were verified.

