UK's Johnson to take full responsibility for his failings over 'partygate' - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected tell parliament later on Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for his failings, the BBC's political editor said ahead of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street gatherings during lockdowns. "I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on. We have learned our lesson," Johnson will say according to the BBC's Chris Mason.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:49 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell parliament later on Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for his failings, the BBC's political editor said ahead of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street gatherings during lockdowns.

"I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on. I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience. We have learned our lesson," Johnson will say according to the BBC's Chris Mason.

