UK's Johnson to take full responsibility for his failings over 'partygate' - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tell parliament later on Wednesday that he takes full responsibility for his failings, the BBC's political editor said ahead of Sue Gray's report into Downing Street gatherings during lockdowns.

"I commissioned this report to set the record straight and allow us all to move on. I accept full responsibility for my failings. I am humbled by the whole experience. We have learned our lesson," Johnson will say according to the BBC's Chris Mason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)