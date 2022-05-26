Left Menu

Bihar governor meets PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:10 IST
Bihar governor meets PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

The meeting comes amid soaring political temperatures in the state over issues of caste census, Rajya Sabha polls and talk of political realignments.

''Shri Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar, met PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022