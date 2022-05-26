Bihar governor meets PM Modi
Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.
The meeting comes amid soaring political temperatures in the state over issues of caste census, Rajya Sabha polls and talk of political realignments.
''Shri Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar, met PM @narendramodi,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
