Japan PM urges BOJ to strive to achieve 2% inflation goal

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-05-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 11:05 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged on Thursday for the Bank of Japan to work toward achieving its 2% inflation target "sustainably and stably".

"I hope the BOJ will exert efforts based on the 2013 joint statement with the government," Kishida told the lower house budget committee.

He said there was no doubt rapid currency moves were undesirable, when asked about a weak yen, but declined to comment on currency levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

