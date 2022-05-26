Left Menu

WB speaker pans CBI for summoning MLAs without informing him

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:10 IST
West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday slammed the CBI for summoning TMC legislators and ministers in various cases ''without seeking his permission''.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently summoned state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Chandra Adhikari in connection with a school appointment scam, and MLAs Paresh Pal and Shaukat Mollah as part of its probe into post-assembly poll violence cases in the state.

''The CBI is summoning MLAs in various cases, but they are not informing me. It is a norm that the speaker should be informed if the central agency summons a member of the House,'' he said.

Earlier last year, Banerjee had summoned CBI and ED officials seeking an explanation on why no permission had been taken from his office before submitting charge sheets against legislators for their alleged involvement in ponzi scam cases and the Narada bribery case.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, in a similar vein, had said that the probe agencies always inform the Speaker of Lok Sabha of any such action against MPs, but the “practice is not followed in case of Bengal MLAs”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

