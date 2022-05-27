Johnson says UK "not necessarily at all" heading for recession - Bloomberg
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 15:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the British economy was not necessarily heading for a recession.
Asked in an interview with Bloomberg UK whether the UK was headed for a recession, Johnson said: "not necessarily at all."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bloomberg
- British
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20% - Bloomberg
Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20% - Bloomberg
Finland's president tells Russia's Putin about plans to join NATO - Ifx cites Bloomberg
MEDIA-EU drafts plan for buying Russian gas without breaking sanctions - Bloomberg News
MEDIA-EU weighs tapping seized oligarch assets for Ukraine rebuilding- Bloomberg News