UK government makes changes to ministerial code of conduct

The British government said on Friday it had published revisions to the ministerial code, which sets out standards of conduct for government ministers, following recommendations from a parliamentary committee.

The changes include giving the Independent Adviser on Ministers' Interests the ability to initiate an investigation into potential breaches of the code, something previously only the prime minister could do.

