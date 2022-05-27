Party's candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll to be announced soon: AAP

The AAP on Friday said its preparation for the Rajinder Nagar legislative assembly bypoll here was at full swing and the party will ''soon'' announce its candidate for the seat.

The party also said it was confident of a victory from the seat, which was vacated by senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha following his election to Rajya Sabha from Punjab recently.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that bypolls for Rajinder Nagar seat in Delhi, along with six other assembly constituencies and three Lok Sabha seats in different states, will be held on June 23.

''The Aam Aadmi Party has been preparing for the by-election for the last several weeks. We believe that we will win Rajinder Nagar assembly seat by a huge margin,'' AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters when asked about the party's preparations for the election.

''The name of the candidate will be announced soon,'' he added.

He said people of the Rajinder Nagar constituency were ''excited'' with the announcement of the date for the bypoll as ''they want to elect a new MLA, who can work with the government, as soon as possible''.

While the party is yet to announce its candidate for the seat, the name of AAP leader Durgesh Pathak has been doing rounds.

Earlier this month, the party appointed Pathak as in-charge for the Rajinder Nagar by-election.

