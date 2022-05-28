Left Menu

Close shave for Hapur SP during police encounter with wanted criminal

Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker had a narrow escape on Friday when a bullet fired by a dreaded criminal hit his bulletproof jacket in an encounter.The wanted criminal, who suffered a bullet injury in the leg and hand, was arrested in the action.The SP said, A criminal, Monu alias Mainuddin, opened fire at a police party near a check post.

Close shave for Hapur SP during police encounter with wanted criminal
Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker had a narrow escape on Friday when a bullet fired by a dreaded criminal hit his bulletproof jacket in an encounter.

The wanted criminal, who suffered a bullet injury in the leg and hand, was arrested in the action.

The SP said, ''A criminal, Monu alias Mainuddin, opened fire at a police party near a check post. Additional police force was called to surround and arrest him.'' Bhuker said at least 16 rounds were fired from the police side. One of the bullet fired by Mainuddin injured a constable. Another bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of the SP, who was part of the operation.

The injured constable was rushed to hospital.

''Monu is a member of the gang that robs people travelling on highway in NCR regions. He has over 30 cases of loot lodged against him and is wanted in four districts. A reward of Rs 1 lakh is already announced for information leading to his arrest,'' the SP said.

