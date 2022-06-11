Left Menu

Adityanath seems to be presiding over kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on regular basis: Mehbooba

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:57 IST
Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Srinagar, on Jan 20, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be presiding over a "kangaroo court" where minorities are "bulldozed" on a regular basis, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week.

"The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?" Mehbooba said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

