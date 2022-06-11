Adityanath seems to be presiding over kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on regular basis: Mehbooba
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to be presiding over a "kangaroo court" where minorities are "bulldozed" on a regular basis, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.
Her remarks come after the Kanpur Development Authority on Saturday demolished a multi-storey building owned allegedly by a close aide of the main accused of the violent protests in the Uttar Pradesh city last week.
"The UP CM seems to be presiding over a kangaroo court where minorities are bulldozed on a regular basis. Unfortunately the judiciary watches in silence as homes & lives are wrecked. Will it take international outrage here too for GOI to course correct?" Mehbooba said in a tweet.
