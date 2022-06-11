Left Menu

Violence in Ranchi due to weak leadership : BJP

Taking advantage of the state governments unpreparedness miscreants went on the rampage and attacked religious places of the majority community for hours at Ranchi on Friday, Das, a former chief minister of the state, claimed.The police has failed to control the unruly mob, he said adding the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India PFI behind Fridays violence cannot be ruled out.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:28 IST
Violence in Ranchi due to weak leadership : BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP on Saturday said the violence in Ranchi in which two lives were lost was the outcome of weak leadership and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren ''in the interest of the state''.

In a statement here, BJP national vice-presdent Raghuabar Das said alleged that the Jharkhand government was not at all prepared despite the union home ministry cautioning it following protests against comments made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Navin Kumar Jindal on Prophet Muhammad. Taking advantage of the state government's unpreparedness miscreants went on the rampage and attacked religious places of the majority community for hours at Ranchi on Friday, Das, a former chief minister of the state, claimed.

The police has failed to control the unruly mob, he said adding the involvement of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) behind Friday's violence cannot be ruled out. Das demanded a probe in this regard.

PFI had been banned in the state in Februray 2019 when Das was at its helm to curb its anti-national activities and for keeping links with terror outfits like ISIS.

Terming Soren as ''inefficient and inactive'', Das demanded his resignation as ''ruling the state is not his cup of tea''. Soren should resign in the ''interest of the state'', the BJP leader said and suggested that he hand over the baton to an efficient MLA of the ruling JMM in the state.

''I myself took to the streets and tackled the situation when anti-social element tried to disturb the tranquility and communal harmony in Ranchi during my tenure,'' he claimed and regretted that such incidents mostly affects poorer section of the society.

The anti-social elements have been indulging in such acts of violence ever since the 'maha-gathbandhan' (grand alliance) government came to power in the state, Das alleged.

Two people were killed and several others including the senior superintendent of police of Ranchi were injured in the violence at Ranchi. The district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in parts of the city and suspended internet services till further notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022