Macron party neck and neck with leftists in parliamentary vote – Belgian paper

The paper said the Jean-Luc Melenchon's leftwing Nouvelle Union Populaire Ecologique et Socialiste (Nupes), was estimated to have won between 25.7% and 25.8% of the votes. Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) was estimated to have won between 18.5% and 19.3% of the votes, and centre-right Les Republicans party between 11.6% and 14%.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 23:24 IST
Macron party neck and neck with leftists in parliamentary vote – Belgian paper
French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Ensemble (Together) alliance is estimated to have won about 25% of votes in the first round of the country's parliamentary elections, slightly less than the left, Belgian newspaper La Libre said on Sunday, citing two exit polls.

Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally) was estimated to have won between 18.5% and 19.3% of the votes, and centre-right Les Republicans party between 11.6% and 14%. The paper did not say which pollsters compiled the data or provide details of their methodology.

