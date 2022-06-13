Left Menu

Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha urges J&K LG to ensure safety of priests in valley

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 13-06-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 00:36 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
The Akhil Bhartiya Teerth Purohit Mahasabha on Sunday urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the safety and security of priests living the valley.

"A request for the safety and security of priests and temples in Kashmir has been made through a letter to the governor of Kashmir," Mahesh Pathak, national president of the priests' body told reporters here.

According to Pathak, a 21-member delegation of the body will visit Kashmir on July 14 to take stock of the safety of the priests there and also seek a meeting with Sinha.

A resolution was passed in the national convention held on April 14 to send a 21-member delegation to Kashmir, the chief of the priests' body said.

After arriving in the valley on July 14, the delegation will pay obeisance at Martand Peeth in Anantnag followed by a visit to the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal, Pathak said.

On July 16, the delegation will assemble at Srinagar's Lal Chowk to deliberate on the problems faced by the priests of the valley, Pathak said.

The governor has been informed about the visit, he added.

