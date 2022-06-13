Biden to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel next month -source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 05:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 05:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel next month and the White House is planning to announce the trip this week, a source familiar with the planning said on Sunday.
Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia could include a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the source said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- White House
- Saudi
- Israel
- Crown Prince
- Joe Biden
- Mohammed bin Salman
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jerusalem on edge ahead of contentious Israeli flag march
Jerusalem on edge before contentious Israeli flag march
Visit by far-right Israeli lawmaker sparks Jerusalem unrest
Visit by far-right Israeli lawmaker sparks Jerusalem unrest
UPDATE 2-Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before contested Israeli flag march