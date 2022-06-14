Left Menu

Scotland's Sturgeon says nearly ready to outline plan for independence vote

But pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish parliament in an election held last year, which Sturgeon said gave her an "indisputable democratic mandate" to push ahead with plans for a second referendum. Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), is aiming to hold a vote by the end of 2023 even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to issue a "Section 30" order to allow one.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:48 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon says nearly ready to outline plan for independence vote
Nicola Sturgeon Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday said she was nearly ready to give more details on how the nation's devolved parliament could move ahead with a new independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party, which is in opposition in Scotland, strongly oppose a referendum, saying the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted against independence by 55% to 45%. But pro-independence parties won a majority in the Scottish parliament in an election held last year, which Sturgeon said gave her an "indisputable democratic mandate" to push ahead with plans for a second referendum.

Sturgeon, leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), is aiming to hold a vote by the end of 2023 even though British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to issue a "Section 30" order to allow one. "If we are to uphold democracy here in Scotland, we must forge a way forward, if necessary without a Section 30 order... However, we must do so in a lawful manner," Sturgeon said in a speech.

She said work was underway on how to proceed, given the British government contests that the Scottish parliament has the power to grant such a vote. "I do plan to give a significant update to parliament very soon indeed," she said.

Johnson's spokesman said the British government's position had not changed. ""It's not something the Prime Minister believes the public want either government to be focused on at a time when there are significant challenges affecting them right now," the spokesman said.

Sturgeon, a scathing critic of Johnson and Brexit, was speaking at the launch the first of several policy papers making the case for independence. She argued that Scotland was similarly sized to several other European countries that were fairer and wealthier than Britain.

"Scotland under Westminster control is being held back," Sturgeon said. "With independence, we too would have the levers and the autonomy that these countries take for granted to help fulfil their potential."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022