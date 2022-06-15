Left Menu

Indonesian president to reshuffle cabinet on Wednesday – politician

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-06-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 09:33 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, a politician from the ruling coalition told Reuters.

Bima Arya Sugiarto, a member of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the mayor of Bogor, confirmed the reshuffle would take place later on Wednesday after a meeting with the president.

