Indonesian president to reshuffle cabinet on Wednesday – politician
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, a politician from the ruling coalition told Reuters.
Bima Arya Sugiarto, a member of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the mayor of Bogor, confirmed the reshuffle would take place later on Wednesday after a meeting with the president.
