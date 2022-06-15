Indonesian president to reshuffle cabinet on Wednesday – politician

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, a politician from the ruling coalition told Reuters.

Bima Arya Sugiarto, a member of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and the mayor of Bogor, confirmed the reshuffle would take place later on Wednesday after a meeting with the president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)