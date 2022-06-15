Nadda to interact with Singapore's foreign minister on Thursday

BJP president J P Nadda will interact with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said Balakrishnan's meeting with Nadda is aimed at better understanding of India's political situation.

The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the India-Singapore strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments, the saffron party said in a statement.

It said Balakrishnan is familiar with India and is on an official visit for bilateral and multilateral discussions on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the Indian government. His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations.

Nadda has in recent weeks hosted a series of meetings with the diplomats and heads of missions of 47 countries as part of the party's ''Know BJP'' initiative.

At the meeting with the Singaporean leader, the BJP chief will be joined by the party's national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda and foreign department head Vijay Chauthaiwale, among others.

