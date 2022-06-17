Left Menu

Congress continues anti-BJP protest in Jammu; several detained

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Several Congress workers were taken into preventive custody as the party continued its protest on Friday against the BJP-led Union government over its “vindictive policies” against the opposition leaders.

The protesters, led by vice president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Mula Ram, were detained soon after they tried to take a march from Press Club here, officials said.

Besides Ram, prominent others detained included PCC chief spokesperson and former legislator Ravinder Sharma, former MP T S Bajwan, former MLA Balwan Singh, and former MLC Ved Mahajan.

The Congress workers have been on the roads since Monday in protest against the summoning of their leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government wants to suppress the voice of opposition, especially Congress leadership, and thus use government agencies like ED and CBI,” Sharma told reporters.

He alleged that Rahul was being implicated in a fake case as the government was unable to answer his “tough questions” of public importance and was seeking to hide its “failures” on various fronts.

