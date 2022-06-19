Left Menu

Is this MGNREGA-like step for educated youth or 'hidden agenda' of RSS: Tejashwi Yadav on Agnipath

Updated: 19-06-2022 11:56 IST
Is this MGNREGA-like step for educated youth or 'hidden agenda' of RSS: Tejashwi Yadav on Agnipath
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amid widespread protests against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said there were many doubts about the scheme in the minds of the youth and demanded that it be withdrawn.

Addressing a press conference here, he asked whether this was an MGNREGA-like initiative for the educated youth or if there was a ''hidden agenda'' of the RSS in it.

Yadav also appealed to the youth to protest peacefully against the scheme.

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the whole issue, he asked.

He said the government talked about 'one rank, one pension, but has come up with a scheme of ''no rank, no pension''.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar posed 20 questions to the government, asserting that there were many doubts in the minds of the people which should be cleared by the government.

Yadav asked why Agnipath was not for officers to be recruited in the military. ''Protests are taking place in many parts of the country and there is anger among those who want to become soldiers,'' he said.

Yadav demanded that the scheme be withdrawn.

He dismissed the BJP's claims of blaming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for arson and violence and said the Centre is responsible for it but blames the Opposition for it.

