Ittehad-e-Millat Council stages demonstration in UP's Bareilly, demands Nupur Sharma's arrest for Prophet remarks

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:28 IST
The Ittehad-e-Millat Council staged a demonstration in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Sunday demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Addressing the gathering, its president Maulana Taukeer Raza Khan flayed Sharma for her remarks and demanded her arrest.

He alleged that the government was not paying any heed to their demands, including Sharma's arrest.

''We will not give a memorandum of our demands to the district administration, government or governor. If we have to give a memorandum, we will approach the United Nations organisation,'' he said.

The council had planned the demonstration on Friday, but postponed it to Sunday.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the demonstration at the Islamia College ground.

Khan also demanded rollback of the Agnipath scheme for short-term contractual employment in the armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

