French far-right leader Le Pen wants to unite all "patriots", including those on left-wing

French far-right Rassemblement National party leader Marine Le Pen said she will seek to unite all "patriots on both the right and the left wing after her party fared more strongly than expected in Sunday's general elections. "We will incarnate a strong opposition," she added.

President Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament. Le Pen's party could win as many as 100 seats, the initial projections showed - its biggest score on record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)