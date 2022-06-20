Left Menu

French far-right leader Le Pen wants to unite all "patriots", including those on left-wing

"We will incarnate a strong opposition," she added. President Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament.

French far-right Rassemblement National party leader Marine Le Pen said she will seek to unite all "patriots on both the right and the left wing after her party fared more strongly than expected in Sunday's general elections. "We will incarnate a strong opposition," she added.

President Emmanuel Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament. Le Pen's party could win as many as 100 seats, the initial projections showed - its biggest score on record.

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

