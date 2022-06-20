Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council members sworn-in

Left Menu

The newly elected members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) were on Monday administered the oath of office by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

The governor urged the people’s representatives to work towards upholding of democratic traditions and overall development of the people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the programme in which all 26 members of the Council were sworn-in.

The BJP had swept the KAAC election held earlier this month, bagging all the 26 seats.

“I am glad to be present at the oath-taking ceremony of the elected members of the General Council for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) held at Diphu. I extend my heartiest congratulations to each member of KAAC,” the governor tweeted after the programme.

“I am confident that they will devote themselves to uphold the democracy and comprehensive development of the people of the region,” he added. The chief minister, taking to the micro blogging site to congratulate the members, said, “With the dedicated & spirited KAAC members, Karbi Anglong will set many more milestones of success. Best wishes.” Around 78 per cent voting took place in the KAAC election which was held on June 8 with counting of votes undertaken on June 12.

The election for KAAC was held for the first time after signing of a peace agreement with five insurgent groups of the district in September 2021, the third such accord inked with militants of the hill district with the earlier ones being signed in 1995 and 2011.

With signing of the 'Karbi Anglong Agreement' last year, over 1,000 insurgents surrendered and a 'Special Development Package' of Rs 1,000 crore over five years for the development of Karbi areas was announced.

