France's Macron invites political parties to discuss hung parliament-source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:57 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will invite all political parties able to form a group in the new parliament for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday after his camp lost its absolute majority, a source close to Macron said on Monday.

Macron's centrist coalition is under pressure to secure support from rivals to salvage Macron's reform agenda after weekend elections delivered a hung parliament. If it fails, France could face a long spell of political paralysis.

