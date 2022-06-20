France's Macron invites political parties to discuss hung parliament-source
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:57 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron will invite all political parties able to form a group in the new parliament for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday after his camp lost its absolute majority, a source close to Macron said on Monday.
Macron's centrist coalition is under pressure to secure support from rivals to salvage Macron's reform agenda after weekend elections delivered a hung parliament. If it fails, France could face a long spell of political paralysis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Macron
- France
Advertisement