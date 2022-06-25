Left Menu

Chhattisgarh health minister infected with coronavirus for third time

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Saturday informed he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the third time the minister, who returned from Delhi on Friday night, has contracted the infection.

''After returning from Delhi, I got my COVID-19 test done here in which I tested positive for the coronavirus. Right now I am fine and as per suggestions of doctors, I am complying with the home isolation protocols,'' Singh Deo tweeted.

Earlier, Singh Deo had tested positive in January this year and March last year.

As on Friday, Chhattisgarh has a COVID-19 caseload of 11,53,552, including 14,036 deaths, while the active tally is 643.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

