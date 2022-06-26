Left Menu

French President asks Prime Minister to propose new government to be appointed in early July

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2022 01:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 01:24 IST
French President asks Prime Minister to propose new government to be appointed in early July
Macron confirmed his confidence in Borne for the long term, the report said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose a new "government of action" that will be named in early July, according to an interview in AFP.

Macron confirmed his confidence in Borne for the long term, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
2
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global
3
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
4
Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

Google doodle celebrates Slovenia Statehood Day 2022!

 Slovenia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022