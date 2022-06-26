French President asks Prime Minister to propose new government to be appointed in early July
French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to propose a new "government of action" that will be named in early July, according to an interview in AFP.
Macron confirmed his confidence in Borne for the long term, the report said.
