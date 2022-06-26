Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari discharged from hospital

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been discharged from hospital on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19. Koshyari had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22.

He had been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai on Wednesday. Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of MLAs camping with him at a hotel in Assam's Guwahati on Sunday to discuss the strategy ahead.

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly. (ANI)

