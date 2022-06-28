Suspended JK IPS officer hints at fighting poll against Omar, Mehbooba; BJP says not contacted yet

Suspended IPS officer Basant Rath on Tuesday dropped another hint about joining the BJP and expressed his willingness to contest against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, but the saffron party feigned complete ignorance about his plans.

Rath, who had claimed to have resigned from the police service through a social media post on June 25, said in a fresh tweet, ''If the BJP high-command allows me, I'll contest against Omar Abdullah who was my chief minister when I was the police chief in Jammu (SSP), and Mehbooba Mufti who was my chief minister when I was the chief of traffic police in Jammu and Kashmir.'' His resignation letter, however, has not reached the office of the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary or that of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.

Rath has been at the centre of controversies on multiple occasions in the past and has issued contentious tweets through his unverified handle, 'KangriCarrier'.

He had earlier tweeted, ''If I ever join a political party, it will be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it will be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it will be before March 6, 2024.'' When contacted, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said he has no knowledge about Rath planning to join the BJP.

''He is popular among the youth in the valley but he did not contact us (JK BJP unit) till date,'' Raina, who is currently on a tour of Kashmir, told PTI over phone.

He said it would be premature to make any comment on the subject at the moment.

In July 2000, Rath was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs for ''repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehavior''.

