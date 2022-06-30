JD(U) assures to take up Naga issue in Parl

JD(U) on Thursday assured that it will take up the Naga Political Issue in Parliament and to ask the Centre to find a solution to the vexed problem.

JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh said BJP is part of the all party government in the north eastern state and its commitment of 'election for solution' (to the Naga imbroglio) made before the state poll in 2018 has not been fulfilled though the five-year term of the assembly is coming to an end.

“We see in Nagaland that commitments are not being fulfilled because of which there is no permanent peace. People of the state are feeling betrayed. JD(U) wants a permanent and long lasting solution to the issue. People want peace in Nagaland and so do we (JD-U),” said Singh, who is heading a party delegation to Nagaland to review preparations for the year-long celebration on the occasion of 120th birth anniversary of socialist leader Jayprakash Narayan.

The JD(U) president said that the party delegates have met at least four bodies in the state – the Naga Peoples Movement for Human Right, Naga Hoho, Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation, Global Naga Forum and discussed the Naga issue with them. They will, however, not meet the Naga national groups or members of the state government on the matter. “We will analyse the situation and raise it in Parliament. We will ask the Government of India to come to a conclusion,” he assured.

JD(U), which is part of the BJP-led NDA, has a single MLA in the Nagaland Assembly.

Singh said the role of the state government is very vital in the matter, but it is only acting as a messenger to collect information and to pass it to the two sides involved in the Naga peace talks with the Centre. The government in Nagaland needs to be more sincere and visionary in its approach and “not to use the Naga Issue for selfish and pitiful gains”.

Though he appreciated the all party government in Nagaland, Singh said it has not ''done justice'' as it core committee on the Naga issue. It has met some top brass officers of the central government but failed to interact with other prominent political parties, important political figures and stalwarts of the country who can play a pivotal role in the matter.

''The state government has to act for permanent peace in Nagaland ... The JD(U) team is here only to assess the political situation and raise it in Parliament so that final, permanent and long lasting peace is restored in the state,'' he said.

Singh said it is a matter of pride to JD(U) that Jayprakash Narayan had played an important role in the 1964 Nagaland Peace Mission and had travelled to every nook and corner of the north eastern state to understand the aspirations of the local people. Nonetheless the final solution to the long pending Naga political issue is yet to be attained.

Asked about JD(U)'s views on the demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, he said, ''Every stakeholder and group should be consulted before the final agreement''.

He urged the people of the state to be united and play a major role in building the nation, which is the largest democracy in the world and iterated that armed confrontation will not bring about any solution to the Naga issue.

“India needs the Nagas as much as the Nagas need India. An amicable solution is possible only on the basis of mutual trust. Therefore, we urge upon the negotiating parties to work with absolute sincerity so that there will be no further delay to strike an honourable solution which shall safeguard the interests of the Nagas and the country,” Singh said.

JD(U) general secretary in charge of north east, Afaque Ahmed Khan sought the construction of a JP Peace Mission Memorial Park and Museum at Kohima.

