Tunisia publishes proposed new constitution

Tunisia's official gazette on Thursday published the text of a proposed new constitution that would give President Kais Saied far more powers and which he will put to a referendum next month.

Saied seized most powers last year, brushing aside the existing 2015 democratic constitution and dismissing the elected parliament to say he would rule by decree while he remakes the political system.

