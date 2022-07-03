Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL56 BJP-MEET-2NDLD MODI BJP's goal is to take India from appeasement to fulfilment: PM Modi Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked BJP members to learn from mistakes of the parties which ruled the country for long but were in ''terminal decline'' now, and stressed the party's goal was to take India from ''tushtikaran” (appeasement) to ''triptikaran'' (fulfilment). DEL45 BJP-MEET-3RDLD SHAH Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet Hyderabad: Asserting that the next 30 to 40 years will be the era of the BJP which will make India a ''vishwa guru'' (world leader), its senior leader Amit Shah said on Sunday the party will end ''family rule'' in Telangana and West Bengal and also form governments in states where power has so far remained out of its reach. DEL54 BJP-MEET-MODI-MINORITIES Reach out to deprived and weaker sections among minorities as well: Modi to BJP workers Hyderabad: Underlining the BJP's motto of ''sabka saath, sabka vikas'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested at the party's national executive meeting here on Sunday that party workers should reach out to deprived and downtrodden sections among the minorities too. MDS8 KL-TEAM INDIA-GANDHI Team India is one where people are united, not divided: Rahul Gandhi Malappuram (Kerala): Team India is one where everyone comes together irrespective of their religion, language or community to overcome challenges before the country and not one which is divided as the ruling dispensation at the Centre allegedly believes, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday. DEL49 SIBAL-LD INTERVIEW I hang my head in shame: Kapil Sibal on state of judiciary New Delhi: Expressing concern over the current state of the judiciary, Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday said some members of the institution have ''let us down'' and ''I hang my head in shame'' for what has happened in the recent past. By Asim Kamal BOM30 GJ-KEJRIWAL-CONGRESS Ensure Congress fails to get votes in Guj polls: Kejriwal, says AAP can form next govt Ahmedabad: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people to not waste their votes on Congress and ensure that the grand old party does not get a single vote in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. DEL52 AVI-2NDLD INDIGO-DELAY 55% IndiGo domestic flights delayed as crew call sick on AI recruitment day; DGCA to probe New Delhi: Fifty-five per cent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed on Saturday as a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave, with sources in the industry saying they ostensibly went for an Air India recruitment drive. CAL13 AR-FLOOD-BRIDGE Arunachal: Strategic bridge at border with China washed away in flash flood Itanagar: A Bailey bridge, connecting two strategic locations in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, was washed away in a flash flood, an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Sunday. DEL47 UNIVERSITIES-POLITICS-APPOINTMENTS Universities caught in Centre-state political tussle over appointments New Delhi: Universities and their administrations in many parts of the country are caught in the middle of what is essentially a political tussle between the NDA government at the Centre and non-NDA-led state governments. LEGAL LGD5 SC-JUDGE-RULE OF LAW Judicial verdicts cannot be reflection of influence of public opinion: SC judge Pardiwala New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice J B Pardiwala on Sunday said the top court has only to keep the ''rule of law'' in mind while deciding on disputes as ''judicial verdicts cannot be the reflection of the influence of public opinion''.

LGD3 SC-JUDGE-SOCIAL MEDIA SC judge who heard Nupur's plea bats for mandatory regulation of social media, flags agenda-driven attacks on judges New Delhi: Digital and social media need to be mandatorily regulated in the country to preserve the rule of law under the Constitution, Supreme Court Judge Justice J B Pardiwala said on Sunday, terming as "dangerous" the crossing of 'Lakshman rekha' on these platforms for "personalised, agenda-driven attacks'' on the judges. FOREIGN FGN25 CHINA-TYPHOON-MISSING 27 missing after floating crane sank in China Beijing: As many as 27 people were reported missing after a floating crane sank off the coast of south China's Guangdong Province which was hit by typhoon Chaba, the provincial maritime search and rescue centre said on Sunday. By K J M Varma

