Left Menu

Distressed to know about death of students, people in HP bus accident: President Kovind

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:38 IST
Distressed to know about death of students, people in HP bus accident: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Jangla village in Kullu at around 8.30 AM, local administration officials said. "Distressed to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022