Distressed to know about death of students, people in HP bus accident: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Jangla village in Kullu at around 8.30 AM, local administration officials said. "Distressed to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

