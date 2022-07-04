Distressed to know about death of students, people in HP bus accident: President Kovind
My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident.
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.
At least 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus they were traveling in fell into a gorge near Jangla village in Kullu at around 8.30 AM, local administration officials said. "Distressed to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Himachal Pradesh
- Kovind
- Jangla village
- Kullu
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
8 people stuck in cable car in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates award winners under categories of ‘Hindi promotion’
COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 40 new cases
'RRR' Hindi version is 'most popular film from India on Netflix globally', says streamer