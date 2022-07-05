Cyprus presidential vote set for Feb. 5 next year

Cyprus will hold presidential elections on Feb. 5 next year, the island's interior ministry said on Tuesday, with a runoff a week later if necessary. At least seven candidates have publicly declared their intention to run. President Nicos Anastasiades, who is in his second term at the helm of a center-right government, is not seeking re-election.

Presidential elections are held every five years.

