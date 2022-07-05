Cyprus presidential vote set for Feb. 5 next year
Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:22 IST
- Country:
- Cyprus
Cyprus will hold presidential elections on Feb. 5 next year, the island's interior ministry said on Tuesday, with a runoff a week later if necessary. At least seven candidates have publicly declared their intention to run. President Nicos Anastasiades, who is in his second term at the helm of a center-right government, is not seeking re-election.
Presidential elections are held every five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicos Anastasiades
- Cyprus
- interior ministry
Advertisement