Delhi Anganwadi workers' union to stage protests every week demanding raise in honorarium

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) has decided to stage protests every week at various locations in the national capital, demanding a raise in honorarium and reinstatement of their terminated workers and helpers.

A DSAWHU member said such protests will be staged outside the residence of the chief minister, Raj Niwas and the Delhi secretariat among others.

The decision was taken by DSAWHU after a meeting with the terminated workers.

''Union members have decided that we will stage protests every week at LG's house, chief minister's residence and Delhi secretariat until our demands are met. We held a meeting with our terminated workers and thereafter, the decision was taken,'' DSAWHU member Priyambada told PTI.

She said they demand that the terminated workers be reinstated at the earliest and all their dues cleared by the government.

''The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) only pretends to be for 'aam aadmi' (common people). After coming to power in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said that they would wipe out the VIP culture, whereas now, they have passed bills to raise the salary of their legislators. We worked as frontline workers during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic but they are not even ready to pay us proper wage,'' said another DSAWHU member, Vrishali Shruti.

Shruti claimed that the then Women and Child Development Minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, had assured to raise their honorarium in February 2022, but neither did they receive any increment, nor the dues of the terminated workers have been cleared.

''Rajendra Pal Gautam had said that the salary of workers would be revised to Rs 12,000 for workers and Rs 6,000 for helpers but there has been no change in our salary even now. Even the dues of the terminated workers haven't been cleared yet. An Officer on Special Duty at Delhi Secretariat had spoken to us along with the Joint Director of Women and Child Department when we protested outside the secretariat, after more workers received termination notices this year,'' Shruti told PTI.

She said that Chief Minister Kejriwal interacted with them only in 2015 and signed their memorandum, assuring that their demands would be met.

''Despite signing the memorandum, nothing was done about it for the next two years. In 2017, we received a hike in honorarium, but only after we staged a two-month-long strike. We called off the strike only after orders were issued by the government,'' she alleged.

Earlier, DSAWHU had claimed that 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 workers were issued show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)