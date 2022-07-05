Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:51 IST
Alleging conspiracy by LeT, BJP demands NIA probe into arrest of terrorist
The BJP on Tuesday alleged a conspiracy by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) against the party and its leaders, and demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the recent arrest of a terrorist.

The demand was made after a top terrorist named Talib Hussain Shah, who was nabbed in Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir, was reported to have connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

''Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah was briefly associated with a political party and also posed himself as a mediaperson,'' Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Monday.

''As it is a serious matter, BJP is urging J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that probe into all aspects of this case should be conducted by NIA to uncover this new terror plan (against BJP and its leaders). They must uncover as to how many more Talibs (militants) are part of this conspiracy and linked with the terror outfit,'' J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said.

He said that probe should be held against the terrorist to know about wider terror conspiracy, people involved and links with other such elements. ''We want a full probe into people behind the conspiracy, their links and their targets in BJP. We want to know who are from BJP were his targets'', he said.

Raina said that Hussain have clearly tried to target BJP headquarter in Jammu and its top leaders, adding, ''The time is to probe it deeply. All persons linked should be arrested. Ruling out any official relation between the political party and LeT terrorist, Raina said, ''Talib Hussian Shah and his other associates were coming to the BJP office to cover press conferences regularly. He was also attending party rallies as a journalist.'' He said that it was a new terror plan of the Pakistan-based LeT to set up a module to target BJP and its leaders by planting a terrorist as journalist to carry out recce of its office and track the leaders.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress, which is on the war path against BJP, too, has demanded a high level probe into the case.

