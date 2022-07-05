Left Menu

Kerala Minister apologises over his remark against constitution

Hours after stirring controversy over remarks against the Indian Constitution, Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed his regret at the state Assembly and said that he respects the constitution but said that his comments are being twisted.

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:04 IST
Kerala Minister apologises over his remark against constitution
Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan (Photo Credit: Twitter@ @CPIMKerala). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after stirring controversy over remarks against the Indian Constitution, Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed his regret at the state Assembly and said that he respects the constitution but said that his comments are being twisted. "I respect our constitution and am a politician that upholds the value of our constitution. The news that I criticised the constitution is twisted, express regret and apology," said Cheriyan.

"I was trying to point out that withdrawing labour laws and imposing new labour codes will lead to extreme exploitation of workers. While speaking about the above issues in very strong terms it led to misinterpretation or spread of a message that I had not intended. I express my deep regret and apology." He also highlighted that the directive principles of the constitution say that financial security and social justice should be ensured for all and the exploitation of the same would affect crores of people across the nation.

"The directive principles of our constitution say that financial security and social justice should be ensured for all. But there is no provision in the constitution to seek legal remedy for implementing directive principles. If exploited crores of people in the country would be affected," he added. He also stressed that the constitution should be strong enough to lower the growing inequality in the country.

"The directive principles should be strengthened or else the constitution will not be strong enough to fight the growing inequality in the country. It was this apprehension that I was trying to express in my own words," he informed. Cherian also clarified that his views on the withdrawal of labour laws and the imposition of new laws were expressed in very strong terms and led to misinterpretation.

The Kerala Minister evoked controversy while addressing a CPI-M programme at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta district, saying that the "Indian constitution can exploit people". Several people including the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly VD Satheesan hit out at the controversial remarks.

Taking to Twitter, Satheesan wrote, "Saji Cherian, Kerala Minister has made the most insulting statements about #IndianConstitution. Obnoxious words. He should resign or Chief Minister should demand the minister's resignation. #Constitution". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022