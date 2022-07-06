Left Menu

UK's new finance minister to look at ways to remain competitive with Europe

Updated: 06-07-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:20 IST
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • United Kingdom

Nadhim Zahawi, Britain's new finance minister, said on Wednesday he would look at ways at which the country can remain "competitive and dynamic" with its European neighbors and the rest of the world.

Asked about taxes, he said the Prime Minister wanted to ensure that the government had fiscal discipline, adding that he shared that focus with him.

"Of course, I will be looking at where else can I make sure the economy remains competitive and dynamic with our European neighbors and the rest of the world as well. Nothing is off the table," he told the BBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

