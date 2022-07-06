Left Menu

New UK finance minister Zahawi says decision on general election for the PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022
New UK finance minister Zahawi says decision on general election for the PM
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Britian's finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday that any decision on calling a general election was for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Asked whether he could rule out an early general election Zahawi told LBC: "The prime minister will make that decision."

