New UK finance minister Zahawi says decision on general election for the PM
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britian's finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Wednesday that any decision on calling a general election was for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Asked whether he could rule out an early general election Zahawi told LBC: "The prime minister will make that decision."
