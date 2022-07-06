Cong's Tarvinder Singh Marwah joins BJP, urges G23 leaders to change camp

Former Congress leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, urged the G23 leaders of Congress to follow suit. Marwah has been a three-time MLA and former vice president of the Delhi Congress. Marwah was inducted into BJP in presence of BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde at party headquarters in New Delhi. Marwah also met Party President JP Nadda at BJP HQ after joining.

Addressing the mediapersons after his joining, Marwah said, "What I have not done for the Congress party. I have devoted my whole life to the Congress party. I am leaving the Congress party with great grief. The matter of surprise is that responsibilities are given to such people who do not have any credibility." He further alleged that people who do have any credibility are being given big positions in Congress.

"Khera (Pawan Khera) who used to be the PA of Sheila Dikshit has been made the spokesperson of the party. Many of the persons whom nobody knows are made general secretaries. Now there is division in Congress. I gave my whole life to Congress even when terrorism was going on," he said. "I urge the G23 leaders to leave Congress. There Rahul Gandhi will not let anyone become the president. I insist they directly join the BJP where they will get respect. We are not greedy for the post but Congress workers should get their due," added Marwah.

The 'G23' leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manish Tiwari and others have been vocal for organisational changes in the Congress party. Notably, former union minister and one of the key members of the 'G23' group Kapil Sibal in May this year announced that he left the Congress party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)