Biden, Harris speak to wife of detained basketball player Brittney Griner
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Wednesday with the wife of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, the White House said.
"The President called Cherelle (Griner) to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world," the White House said in a statement after the call.
