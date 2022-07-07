VP Naidu congratulates newly-nominated members of RS

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated the newly-nominated members of the upper house, saying their rich experience in their respective fields will add immense value to the proceedings of the House.

''Congratulations to iconic athlete Smt PT Usha, legendary music composer Shri Ilaiyaraaja, noted philanthropist Shri Veerendra Heggade and renowned screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad on being nominated to Rajya Sabha,'' the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Their rich experience in their respective fields will add immense value to the proceedings of the Upper House, he noted. The government had on Wednesday nominated them to the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)