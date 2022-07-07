UK's Gove, deputy PM Raab won't run to be party leader - Daily Mail
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:00 IST
UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former senior minister Michael Gove will not run to become the next British leader, a Daily Mail reporter said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would quit.
Gove, who was sacked by Johnson late on Wednesday, has previously held a number of senior government roles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Dominic Raab
- Daily Mail
- Johnson
- British
- Michael Gove
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats