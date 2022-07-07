Left Menu

UK's Gove, deputy PM Raab won't run to be party leader - Daily Mail

UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and former senior minister Michael Gove will not run to become the next British leader, a Daily Mail reporter said on Thursday, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would quit.

Gove, who was sacked by Johnson late on Wednesday, has previously held a number of senior government roles.

