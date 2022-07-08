Deeply saddened by demise of Abe: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and lauded his role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan. ''Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family and to the people of Japan,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

The 67-year-old Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)