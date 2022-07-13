Rishi Sunak tops first round of voting in UK leadership contest
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:34 IST
- United Kingdom
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister, as two candidates were eliminated.
