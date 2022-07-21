Left Menu

Indonesian president to visit China next week, will meet with Xi

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:12 IST
Joko Widodo Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit China from July 25-26, a Chinese ministry spokesman said on Thursday, becoming the first foreign leader in two years to be received individually by Beijing aside from February's Winter Olympics.

Widodo has received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the trip, Wang Wenbin said at a regular media briefing. Wang said Widodo would hold meetings with Xi and with Premier Li Keqiang for an exchange of in-depth views.

Indonesia currently holds the G20 presidency and will host this year's summit of G20 leaders in Bali on November 15-16. "When the Indonesian President visits China, he can communicate face-to-face with the Chinese leadership," Wang said.

Aside from the Winter Olympics, Beijing has not hosted any foreign leaders individually since strict border measures were put in place in 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

