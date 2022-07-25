Left Menu

Rahul slams govt over GST hike on scientific equipment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the increase in GST rate on scientific equipment, saying dont let science suffer because of Gabbar Singh Tax.In a Facebook post, Gandhi said scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over the increase in GST rate on scientific equipment, saying ''don't let science suffer because of Gabbar Singh Tax''.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said scientific advancement is the cornerstone for the development of any nation. The pattern of reduction in the allocation of funds for scientific research by the BJP government is a ''worrisome'' sign for the research ecosystem in India, he said. ''Now, by increasing the GST rates from 5% to 18% on scientific instruments, the government is displaying its thoughtless approach and further reducing funds and resources available for labs involved in scientific work across the country,'' he said.

Remember, this government has already cut 3.9% of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology's budget this year, Gandhi said. ''Don't let science suffer because of your 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Prime Minister. Roll back the GST on scientific equipment,'' he demanded.

