Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigns as Punjab's advocate general

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:55 IST
Senior advocate Anmol Rattan Sidhu on Tuesday said he has resigned from the post of Punjab's advocate general due to personal reasons.

Sidhu said he tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on July 19.

''Due to personal reasons, I will not be able to serve this prestigious office,'' he wrote in his brief resignation letter.

Sidhu was appointed as the advocate general in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

