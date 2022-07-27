Congress trying to mislead probe agencies through protests: I& B Minister Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of trying to mislead and pressure central probe agencies through street protests.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Congress, accusing it of trying to "mislead and pressure" central probe agencies through street protests.

"Why is Congress running away from the probe? What do they have to hide? Is the Gandhi family above law? Should there be a separate law for the Gandhi family? Why are they running away from the (probe) agencies? They should also face the probe," Thakur told reporters here.

His remarks came in the wake of protests by Congress leaders against the questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate for the third day on Wednesday in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

"There are rising incidents of rape, murder and other crimes, and administrative lapses in states. The situation is worrisome in Rajasthan, but the chief minister is spending time here," Thakur said outside Parliament.

Thakur said the protests by Congress leaders were an attempt to "mislead and pressure" the investigating agencies.

He said the Congress leaders' protests against the government were misplaced as it has nothing to do with the independent investigation by the agencies.

"Congress has never shied away from attacking democracy. It also raised questions on persons in Constitutional posts, and has been tearing up Ordinances even when in power," Thakur said.

"Congress feels one family is above the law of the land. Is the Gandhi family above the law? Can the Gandhi family and the corruption of Congress not be probed? Should the nation accept that they will indulge in corruption and not expect investigative agencies to probe it," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

