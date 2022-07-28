Adityanath flays Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for 'rashtrapatni' remark, seeks Cong apology

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday slammed Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ''rashtrapatni'' remark, saying the country can never accept such a comment for the President.

The Chief Minister also said the Congress could not shy away from its accountability on such a remark which also ''insults'' the Constitution.

''The indecent remark of a Congress MP towards the President of the country is highly condemnable... This remark is an insult to the Constitution of India and is also an insult to the 'matri shakti' (women) of India and the tribal community,'' the chief minister said in a statement. ''Along with the President sitting on the highest constitutional post, the country is also insulted in a way…I condemn the Congress MP and Congress for this indecent remark, they should apologise to the countrymen for this condemnable act. ''This country can never accept any such comment...the Congress party cannot shy away from its accountability,'' Adityanath added.

The Congress MP has been castigated by the BJP for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'.

Chowdhury, however, has claimed it was a ''slip of the tongue''. He alleged the BJP was making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)