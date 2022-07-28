Left Menu

Adityanath flays Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for 'rashtrapatni' remark, seeks Cong apology

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday slammed Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his rashtrapatni remark, saying the country can never accept such a comment for the President.The Chief Minister also said the Congress could not shy away from its accountability on such a remark which also insults the Constitution.The indecent remark of a Congress MP towards the President of the country is highly condemnable...

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 22:38 IST
Adityanath flays Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for 'rashtrapatni' remark, seeks Cong apology
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday slammed Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ''rashtrapatni'' remark, saying the country can never accept such a comment for the President.

The Chief Minister also said the Congress could not shy away from its accountability on such a remark which also ''insults'' the Constitution.

''The indecent remark of a Congress MP towards the President of the country is highly condemnable... This remark is an insult to the Constitution of India and is also an insult to the 'matri shakti' (women) of India and the tribal community,'' the chief minister said in a statement. ''Along with the President sitting on the highest constitutional post, the country is also insulted in a way…I condemn the Congress MP and Congress for this indecent remark, they should apologise to the countrymen for this condemnable act. ''This country can never accept any such comment...the Congress party cannot shy away from its accountability,'' Adityanath added.

The Congress MP has been castigated by the BJP for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'.

Chowdhury, however, has claimed it was a ''slip of the tongue''. He alleged the BJP was making a ''mountain out of a molehill'' over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022