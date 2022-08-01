Cong slams BJP over hooch tragedy, rape charge against minister in Gujarat

The Congress on Monday targeted the BJP over multiple issues related to Gujarat such as the hooch tragedy, rape charge against a state minister and the spread of lumpy disease, claiming it was not being allowed to raise such important matters in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament House, Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that 75 people lost their lives in the Gujarat hooch tragedy with many others losing their eyesight or kidneys after drinking spurious liquor despite the imposition of prohibition and strict laws on chemicals in the state.

According to officials, at least 42 people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district died after consuming the toxic brew on July 25.

''The sarpanch had written to (the Gujarat) home minister and also had gone to police station flagging illegal alcohol sale. But since they (BJP leaders) were taking money, nothing happened. The sarpanch complained again, but no action was taken,'' Gohil, who is a Rajya Sabha member, alleged.

Gohil demanded that compensation be given immediately to those affected by the tragedy.

Alleging collusion of BJP leaders and those indulging in illegal alcohol trade, Gohil said 600 litres of ''methyl alcohol'' (methanol) was brought from Ahmedabad to Botad district and it would not have been possible without political patronage.

He also cited drugs being found from Mundra port thrice within a year and asked why ''no action'' had been taken by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Gohil alleged that it is like ''playing with the future'' of Gujarat.

He claimed a debate is not being allowed inside the House on the important issue.

Another Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Amee Yajnik raised the issue of Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

She said the voice of the opposition MPs was not being heard in Parliament.

Gujarat MP Naranbhai Rathwa slammed the BJP government in the state over the spread of lumpy skin disease, which he claimed had killed about 8,000-9,000 head of cattle.

Rathwa said he was not allowed to raise the matter in Rajya Sabha and alleged that the state government had not taken any action over the spread of the disease.

